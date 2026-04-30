Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Share Joyous News of Engagement with Close Friends and Family

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged! The couple has reportedly shared the news with a small circle of friends and family, and Zoë’s been showing off her stunning diamond ring.

The ring is said to be worth around $600,000 to $800,000. The pair started dating in August 2025, and it seems like things are moving quickly.

Harry’s been open about wanting to start a family, and sources say he’s “completely smitten” with Zoë. Zoë, on the other hand, was previously engaged to Channing Tatum, and this is her third engagement.

Zoë’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, seems to approve of Harry, describing him as polite and genuine.

The couple’s been keeping their romance low-key, but they’ve been spotted together in London and New York.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship has been making headlines lately. They’ve been together for about 8 months, and recently got engaged.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2025 when they were spotted holding hands in Rome. Since then, they’ve been seen together in London and New York, keeping their relationship relatively low-key.

Zoë’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, seems to approve of Harry, describing him as polite and genuine. The two met in September 2025, and Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humor and relaxed demeanor.

As for their engagement ring, it’s reportedly a stunning diamond worth around $600,000 to $800,000. Zoë’s been showing it off to friends, and it’s been making waves on social media.