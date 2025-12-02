Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s Roman romance continues to blossom

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are keeping their relationship blissfully low-key.

Months after sparking romance rumors, the rumored couple once again spotted strolling and holding hands in the Italian city on Thursday, November 27.

Now, a source close to the couple has revealed to PEOPLE that the fomer One Direction star and the Blink Twice actress are going strong during their extended Italian getaway.

“Harry’s been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year. Zoë has joined him several times since late summer,” the source says of the two.

The insider went on to say that when Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are in Rome, they’re “pretty much left alone” and enjoy simple pleasures.

“They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life. They have great chemistry,” they added.

The couple were last seen in Italy’s capital in September multiple times. On one occasion, they were seen walking with their arms around one another.

Just days earlier, they were spotted in New York City where Harry Styles even joined Zoë Kravitz for lunch with her father, Lenny Kravitz.

“Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends. This feels more than casual,” an insider told the outlet at the time.