Harry Styles announces dates for 'Together Together' tour

Harry Styles announces the date of his global tour “Together Together”.

On Thursday, an English singer announced the date of his “Together Together” tour. It’s a 50-date run made up of residences in Europe, Mexico, the US and Australia.

The tour will launch on May 16 with six nights in Amsterdam, six nights in London, two in São Paulo, two in Mexico City, 30 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, two in Melbourne and two in Sydney, where it will conclude in December.

The opening ceremony includes Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and more.

On January 29, the sale opportunities will begin for Mexico City and for Sao Paulo, it will begin on Wednesday.

On January 30, the general sale for Amsterdam, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and New York. On October 10 to 31, New York will go live on February 4.

Styles is no stranger to residencies. During his “Love on Tour” in 2022, he did a 15-night stint at Madison Square Garden, which Ticketmaster labelled “the highest-grossing single engagement in the venue’s history.”

The “Together, Together” tour news arrives a week after Styles revealed his long-awaited fourth studio album will arrive on March 6.

Titled “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” the album is Styles’ first full-length project in four years. It follows the 2022 critically acclaimed synth pop record “Harry’s House,” which earned the former One Direction star the top prize of album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The cover for “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” features the 31-year-old artist in a T-shirt and jeans at night, standing underneath a shimmering disco ball hung outs