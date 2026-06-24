Harry Styles asks Wembley fans to ‘look after each other’ amid scorching heatwave

Harry Styles took a moment during his Wembley Stadium residency to remind fans to stay safe as the UK faced soaring temperatures and a dangerous heatwave warning.

Opening the sixth night of his 12-show Wembley run on Tuesday, the singer asked the crowd to take care of one another as temperatures climbed across the country.

“We’re going to look after each other, please try and stay hydrated,” Styles told the audience. “If you need anything at any point, let me know, we can stop at any time.”

The 80,000 fans attending the show faced temperatures reaching around 33°C when doors opened, with the heat remaining high as Styles took the stage at 8:05 p.m. following support from Shania Twain.

Styles performed in his signature style, wearing short shorts with a matching teal blazer and orange shirt as he encouraged the crowd to enjoy the concert while staying aware of the extreme weather conditions.

“Have fun, dance, get sweaty, sing, scream if you wanna go faster,” he added.

The heatwave prompted Wembley Stadium to adjust its rules, allowing concertgoers to bring metal or hard plastic water bottles inside. Organizers also offered discounted water and free sunscreen at information points.

The UK was preparing for some of its hottest conditions on record, with health officials warning of serious risks even for healthy people. A red heat alert was issued as temperatures were expected to approach the country’s record high of 40.3°C, recorded in July 2022.

His Wembley residency, part of the Together Together tour, continues through the summer, bringing thousands of fans together.