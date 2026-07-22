Harry Styles has canceled one of his scheduled concerts in São Paulo, Brazil, after falling ill during his ongoing Together, Together world tour.

The singer was set to perform his third show at MorumBIS Stadium on Tuesday, July 21, but organizers announced the concert would no longer take place due to what was described as a “tour illness.”

In a statement shared with People, Styles’ representatives confirmed the cancellation and assured fans that ticket holders would receive full refunds.

“The Harry Styles show on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at MorumBIS has been cancelled due to tour illness. Your order will be refunded at point of purchase,” the statement read.

Despite the cancellation, Styles is still expected to perform his final São Paulo concert on Friday, July 24, as planned.

Fans who had tickets for the canceled performance and wish to attend the July 24 show will be contacted by Ticketmaster Brazil with instructions on how to use their existing ticket information to purchase new tickets, subject to availability.

Organizers noted that additional seats have been released for the July 24 concert but warned that ticket inventory remains extremely limited.

The São Paulo shows are part of Styles’ Together, Together global residency, which supports his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally.

The tour includes 50 performances across seven cities, including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.