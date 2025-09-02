Harry Styles spotted with Real Housewives of New York City star amid Zoe Kravitz romance rumours

Harry Styles may be making headlines for his reported connection with Zoe Kravitz, but the singer turned actor was recently seen alongside a former Real Housewives of New York City star, Carole Radziwill, sparking fresh social media chatter.

The 31-year-old musician was in Paris over the weekend to attend the wedding of Instagram executive Charles Porch and Robert Denning. During the celebrations, Harry Styles was photographed escorting Carole Radziwill up a grand staircase.

The moment quickly caught attention as the Real Housewives of New York City alum, dressed in a dramatic gown, linked arms with Styles in what many described as a picture-perfect scene.

Sources close to the gathering explained that Harry Styles was simply helping Carole Radziwill manage her outfit as they climbed the steps. Nonetheless, the image of the pop icon and the Real Housewives of New York City personality walking together has fuelled light-hearted speculation online.

Harry Styles has been the subject of ongoing romance rumours with Zoe Kravitz in recent weeks, with fans keeping a close eye on his movements. While Zoe Kravitz continues to remain connected to Styles in media reports, the Paris moment with Radziwill has added another twist to the narrative.

Carole Radziwill, now 62, is single and has been open in the past about dating younger men, a storyline once shown on early seasons of Real Housewives of New York City. Her presence with Harry Styles, though brief, reminded many viewers of her bold dating history.

Despite the speculation, those present at the event have insisted that Harry Styles was simply being courteous. Still, with Zoe Kravitz’s name frequently linked to him and Carole Radziwill making an unexpected appearance beside him, the singer has once again become the centre of celebrity gossip.

