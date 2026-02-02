Harry Styles celebrates his 32nd birthday at 2026 Grammys

Harry Styles is celebrating his 32nd birthday with a surprise appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards!

On Sunday, February 1, the Sign of the Times singer attended the 68th Annual Grammy Awards after skipping the red carpet.

Styles arrived fashionably late to present the award for Album of the Year to Bad Bunny. For the occasion, the former One Direction star wore a glittery silver boxy blazer with black lapels which he paired with jeans and mint green shoes.

He kept his hair cropped with a soft bang, completing a relaxed yet celebratory ensemble that reflected his signature offbeat style.

After announcing the winner, Styles shared a warm hug with Bad Bunny, who received a standing ovation after opening his acceptance speech with a message condemning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid rising tensions around immigration enforcement.

Harry Styles’ Grammys appearance comes ahead of the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally, set to drop on March 6. He recently kicked off the new era with the release of his single “Aperture” on January 23, followed days later by a quirky music video featuring energetic dance sequences.

His last Grammys appearance came in 2023, where he took home the award for Album of the Year for his third album, Harry’s House.