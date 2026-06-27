Harry Styles sparked concern among fans after he appeared to choke on water and briefly fell to the stage during a performance at London’s Wembley Stadium amid soaring temperatures.

In the videos making rounds on social media, the singer could be seen attempting his signature “whale” water spray during the concert before suddenly coughing and appearing to choke.

Moments later, Harry Styles dropped to the stage, where he remained for several seconds while continuing to cough.

The singer quickly recovered, sitting back up before continuing with the show. The incident prompted worried reactions from concertgoers, many of whom initially feared he had collapsed because of the intense heat.

One attendee told the Daily Mail that Styles had been running across the stage before preparing for his famous crowd-spraying moment when he began coughing.

Fans flooded social media with messages of concern after clips of the moment went viral.

“When he fell to his knees, my heart stopped,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I nearly had a heart attack watching the livestream. I thought he collapsed from heat or exhaustion.”

Others commented, “I got so scared for a second,” and “Is he okay?”

The incident came just days after Styles urged fans attending his Wembley residency to stay hydrated as the UK experienced an intense heatwave.