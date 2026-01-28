Harry Styles' fans labels him 'greedy'

Harry Styles’ fans called him “greedy” and “out of touch” after seeing the sky-high ticket prices for Together Together tour.

The singer is travelling to seven cities for a string of 58 dates, including a record 10 nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.

But after the tour’s pre-sales began on Monday, fans were quick to vent their fury at the high cost of tickets, especially compared to his previous Love On Tour, which wrapped in 2023.

Seats on the London leg range from £44 ($60.80) to a £466.24 ($642.76) for seats, while the standing prices range from £144 ($199.45) to £279 ($385.34), and VIP packages cost from an eye-watering £468.85 ($646.50) to £725 ($1,000).

Meanwhile fans waiting in the online queue for tickets to see Harry in New York’s Madison Square Gardens were told, “Tickets for this event have been priced in advance by the tour from $50 to $1,182.40, including service fees”. In New York, it’s also thought the most expensive VIP package is currently priced at $1,667.

In Amsterdam, tickets cost anywhere from €74.05 (or $87.79) to €828.62 (which is $982.38 in USD).

In comparison, Styles’ 2022 residency at Madison Square Garden ranged in price from $39.50 to $199.50, while his sold-out run at Wembley Stadium in London in 2022 started at only £45 and went up to £99.

The costs have sparked a furious reaction from Harry’s fans, with many blasting the star for making music “inaccessible” for a large portion of his young fanbase.

Posts on X included, “This is the WORST presale experience I’ve ever had. I really thought I had a chance to see Harry since I was 20k in line but they sold out in 30 minutes”.

“Hey @Harry_Styles as someone who’s loved you for almost 14 years and went to all the tours, I’m at a loss for words over how much you/ur team seem to have lost touch with reality in terms of residency shows and ticket price. Music should be accessible. Remember how you started”.

“Friendly reminder that artists can disable platinum pricing, implement face value ticket exchange, have a say in their own pricing! Harry Styles you’re a greedy a*s b***h”.

“I can still love Harry Styles and say he’s a greedy man who doesn’t care about his fans as much as he appears to pretend he does”.

“Harry Styles I want you to stand in the put and not let anyone walk in unless they had you $1200 in cash. Look every fan in the eye and ask them for $1200”.

“Never in my life did I think a Harry Styles ticket would cost more than BTS”.

“I’m a massive Harry Styles fan but we need to have a serious conversation about the absurd ticket prices some artists are now charging.

“Makes music and entertainment completely inaccessible for the whole demographic of fans who don’t have hundreds to spend on a single ticket”. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Harry Styles for comment.

Oasis faced similar backlash when tickets for their reunion tour were released with prices rising to £350.

When Oasis tickets were released ahead of their 2025 tour, fans were left appalled as £148 standard prices sky-rocketed to more than £350, with many unable to secure a seat at one of the coveted gigs.

The ordeal in fact caused such controversy that it prompted a UK watchdog to investigate the use of dynamic ticket pricing.

Harry announced a seven city global residency, called Together, Together, last week.

He will be making 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City – including 30 nights alone at Madison Square Garden – Melbourne and Sydney from May through December in 2026.

The ticket prices were finally revealed on Monday morning when the first ticket sale kicked off for the Amsterdam and London shows.

And while many of the singer’s longtime fans were ecstatic over his highly anticipated return to the stage and rejoiced after scoring entry into his shows, some were left outraged when they saw how much they had to spend.

Harry is offering three VIP packages for the tour, which are the most expensive tickets.

The first, called the Together Package, costs £725.45 for the London show and €828.62 for the Amsterdam show and comes with one general admission floor ticket in one of the pits, early entry into the building with priority access to the floor, a scheduled time and fast pass access to the pop-up shop, one Together VIP laminate, access to the exclusive pre-show Together VIP Lounge inclusive of light appetizers and one drink token to use on specialty cocktails and mocktails, a gift pack with exclusive merch items, a photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop to commemorate your evening and access to the on-site VIP concierge team.

The second package, called the KISS Package, costs £468.45 or €533.62 and includes all of that except access to the lounge, while the third, called the DISCO Package, is £333.45 or €348.62 and also excludes the fast pass access to the pop-up shop.