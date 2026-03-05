Harry Styles gets emotional discussing Liam Payne’s death

Harry Styles has opened up about the emotional impact of losing his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, admitting that the singer’s death was particularly difficult for him to process.

Speaking on the March 4 episode of The Zane Lowe Show, Styles reflected on the grief he felt after Payne died in October 2024 at the age of 31. The two rose to global fame together as members of One Direction, one of the most successful pop groups of the 2010s.

Styles said discussing Payne’s passing remains challenging. “I mean, full transparency, it’s something that I … even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit even,” he shared.

He explained that grieving in the public eye made the experience even more complicated. According to Styles, there were moments when he felt pressure from others to express his emotions publicly, even while he was still processing the loss privately.

“It’s so difficult to lose a friend,” Styles said. “It’s difficult to lose any friend, but it’s so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways.”

Styles remembered Payne as someone with a warm and generous spirit. “I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great,” he said.

Liam Payne’s died on October 16, 2024 after falling from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.