Harry Styles gets replace by Marcello Hernández in 'Saturday Night Live'

Harry Styles’ place at Saturday Night Live nearly got exchanged due to being late.

On Wednesday, March 11, Harry Styles was scheduled to return as host and musical guest this week on Saturday Night Live, and his seat was about to be exchanged with Marcello Hernández.

NBC’s teaser for the late-night comedy show, Marcello Hernández appeared, imitating Styles’ outfit and haircut, pacing his way towards the Studio 8H stage. Right when he was starting on Styles’ new song, American Girls, in his place, the Grammy winner and Kenan Thompson overlooked the whole thing.

Hernández was startled when he noticed him and explained, “I thought you weren’t coming, so I thought I would just go on as your understudy”.

Styles pushed back, saying he was only 15 minutes late because he and Thompson had stepped out for a couple of pain au chocolats, “a tradition when I host.” Thompson then playfully scolded Hernández, “You forgot the pain au chocolate”.

While Styles has appeared on SNL several times as a musical guest, Saturday’s episode will mark just his second stint as host, following his debut in 2019.

The appearance also comes shortly after the release of his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which dropped last week. The record serves as the follow-up to his 2022 album Harry’s House, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2023.