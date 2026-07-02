Harry Styles was among the enthusiastic supporters celebrating England’s dramatic 2-1 victory over DR Congo on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old pop star spotted embracing friends and jumping with excitement before taking the stage at Wembley Stadium.

He was seen enjoying the thrilling World Cup match from the sidelines of his ongoing Wembley residency before joining friends in celebrating England’s comeback win, which secured the team’s place in the tournament’s round of 16.

A longtime football fan, Harry Styles has never hidden his passion for the sport. Over the years, he has taken part in several charity football matches and has previously received a Manchester United jersey from former England defender Rio Ferdinand.

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England endured a tense evening after falling behind to DR Congo, with the African side frustrating the Three Lions for much of the match. However, England fought back to claim a 2-1 victory, booking a last-16 clash against Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

The celebration came during Styles’ record-breaking run of concerts at Wembley Stadium. After completing his London shows, the singer is scheduled to continue his tour with performances in Mexico City before heading to Madison Square Garden in New York.