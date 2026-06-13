Harry Styles opened the first night of his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency with a heartfelt trip down memory lane as he recalled his early beginnings on The X Factor and the journey that led him to global superstardom.

Performing in front of a sold-out crowd of 80,000 fans, the former 1D star paused during the show to recall his first steps into the music industry,.

“Just outside of this building, just next door in Wembley Arena, my sister brought me to London for the very first time,” he told the audience. “It was in that building that I was put in a band. We were called One Direction.”

The remark triggered loud cheers from fans, many of whom held signs and memorabilia celebrating his boyband roots.

Harry Styles went on to thank his family for their support, including a special tribute to his sister, who was present at the concert. “I want to thank her. I love you and I appreciate you,” he said.

He also acknowledged his mother, Anne, who secretly signed him up for The X Factor when he was 16, a decision that ultimately changed the course of his life and led to the formation of One Direction.

“I wouldn’t be here today if she hadn’t done that,” he said. “I thank you so, so much.”

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Back in 2010, Styles’ audition consisted of two songs: Train’s Hey Soul Sister and Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely – earning him a space in the global phenomenon One Direction.

The Wembley show marked the beginning of his 12-night residency at the iconic venue, part of a larger global tour spanning cities including Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney. The run breaks previous records held by Coldplay and Taylor Swift for the number of stadium shows at Wembley.