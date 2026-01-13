Harry Styles ignites fans’ excitement about upcoming music worldwide

Harry Styles has fuelled speculation about new music after a series of coordinated visual clues appeared across major cities worldwide.

It has been 1,333 days since the singer last released new material, but recent developments suggest that may soon change.

On Monday, billboards displaying the phrase “We Belong Together” alongside an image of a concert crowd were spotted in locations including New York City, Manchester, Palermo and São Paulo. Fans quickly linked the phrase to content Styles shared late last year rather than to any unrelated artist or release.

On December 27, Styles uploaded an eight-minute video titled Forever, Forever to his official YouTube channel. The video features footage from the final date of his Love On Tour world tour, filmed in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023.

In the clip, fans reflected on the tour before Styles sat at a piano and performed an unreleased song. During the performance, the words “We Belong Together” appear on screen over shots of the crowd.

Further attention has centred on a newly circulated website, webelongtogether.co, which features imagery closely resembling the crowd shown in the video.

The site included a copyright notice from Sony Music, Styles’ record label. His official website has also begun prompting fans to sign up for future updates, adding to speculation that a formal announcement may be imminent.

Styles’ most recent album, Harry’s House, was released in 2022 and achieved significant commercial and critical success. Its lead single As It Was topped charts in the United Kingdom and the United States, spending 15 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. As of January 2026, it ranks as the sixth most-streamed song of all time on Spotify.

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Harry’s House won three awards, including Album of the Year. The album also appeared on year-end lists from Rolling Stone, NME, Billboard and Consequence of Sound.

Fans have since been closely watching for signs of what will follow, with the latest clues now drawing renewed attention to Styles’ next musical chapter.