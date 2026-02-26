Harry Styles jokes about hairline rumors after years of speculation

Harry Styles is finally weighing in on the long-running internet chatter about his hair with a sense of humour.

During his appearance on Brittany Broski’s YouTube series Royal Court, released Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer joked about the persistent rumours that he might be balding.

When Broski asked whether his teeth were fake, Styles replied, “No,” before quickly adding with a grin, “This hairline, though…” prompting laughter from the host.

The cheeky moment marked the most direct acknowledgment yet of speculation that has circulated online for several years.

Around 2022, rumours intensified after a celebrity gossip blind item suggested an “A-list musician/occasional actor” had gone nearly bald and was wearing a high-quality wig – a claim many fans assumed referred to Styles.

The former One Direction star previously addressed the topic in a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, revealing that collaborator Kid Harpoon frequently sent him messages about the online debate.

“He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald,” he shared about the British songwriter. Styles told the outlet at the time that he wasn’t balding, and was hopeful about his genetics.

“What is it with baldness?” he mused. “It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”