Harry Styles’ latest move puzzles fans amid tour promo

During a radio interview on January 23, Harry Styles sparked a massive social media frenzy—not just for his career news, but for a noticeably distinct shift toward an American accent. The 31-year-old English singer joined Hits Radio to promote his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, and to unveil plans for a worldwide residency tour in 2026 titled Together, Together.

The Cheshire-born hitmaker is preparing to spend much of 2026 on the road, with a schedule running from May to December. The former One Direction member will bring his residency concept to seven major global hubs, including London, Amsterdam, New York, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Reflecting on his return to the spotlight, Harry Styles expressed his readiness to share his latest work. He noted that after living with the finished album for some time, the timing finally felt right to put it out and perform it for a live audience. During the conversation, he also took a moment to look back on his roots, mentioning that he recently stumbled upon old photos from his time touring with his former band. He admitted that discovering these forgotten snapshots from his One Direction days was a nostalgic and rewarding experience.

However, while the tour news was significant, the internet was more preoccupied with the “As It Was” singer’s changing cadence. Devoted fans quickly flooded social media to discuss his softer tone and missing British inflections. One user pointed out that he was sounding increasingly American, while another questioned where his original accent had gone. A third fan summarized the collective confusion, asking if others noticed that his voice sounded noticeably different and slightly more American than before.