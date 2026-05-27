Harry Styles lauded for kind gesture during Amsterdam show

Fans praised Harry Styles after he had a heartfelt conversation with a concertgoer at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena as part of his Love On Tour.

During his performance, the musician spotted a fan named Julia holding a sign that read, “Because of my tumour this is my last concert please sign my doll.” After seeing the message, Harry Styles moved to the side of the stage and asked the fan if she had a pen.

it worked and harry saw julia’s poster ????? #togethertogether pic.twitter.com/bTE5AA4mKl — tabea on kissco | kenopsia (@tabeakenopsia) May 26, 2026

He then stepped down, signed a miniature statue of himself that Julia was holding, handed it back to her, and blew her a kiss before returning to the center of the stage.

Social media users swiftly shared videos of the exchange, complimenting the singer’s empathy and calling it one of the most poignant moments of the tour.

The exchange took place during Styles’ multi-night run at the Johan Cruijff Arena, where the tour’s stage design had previously faced some minor criticism. During earlier performances, some concertgoers complained that the venue’s raised walkways partially blocked their views.

In response to the feedback, Harry Styles clarified to the crowd, “The reason why we made the stage like this is because I wanted to be in it with you.” He continued, explaining that the focus of the tour was about “being together, having fun together, sharing a moment together.”

His Amsterdam setlist included hit songs such as “Golden,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “Matilda,” “Sign of the Times,” and “As It Was.”