Harry Styles makes surprise return after long hiatus

The pop icon caused a stir across the internet on Saturday after announcing an unexpected livestream on his YouTube channel, which boasts more than 15 million subscribers. Styles had been on an extended hiatus from the public eye following the conclusion of his Love On Tour concert series in 2023.

The video, titled Forever, Forever, featured footage of young fans preparing to see Harry Styles Styles perform, followed by a piano ballad recorded during the final night of the tour. Fans quickly began attempting to decipher its significance. Because a woman in the video remarked that Styles “will disappear; we won’t see him dancing on stages anymore” after the performance, some conjectured that the singer might be retiring.

At the conclusion of the video, the star shared a simple message with his fans: “We belong together.” However, the prospect of retirement was never explicitly addressed. Is Styles simply feeling sentimental over the holidays, or is a new album being hinted at? While the video certainly ignited a massive conversation, his true intentions remain a mystery.

As a former member of One Direction, Harry Styles has achieved massive international success as a solo artist, selling nearly nine million albums and winning three Grammy Awards. Whatever the 31-year-old does next, the world will be watching.

Earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo is spilling beans on a full-circle moment from her childhood involving Harry Styles!

During her recent appearance on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s podcast Music Makes Us on Tuesday, December 16, the 22-year-old singer revealed that she used to write One Direction fan fiction in elementary school and years later, she actually hung out with Styles.

“I used to write One Direction fan fiction when I was in elementary school. Many years later, I hung out with Harry Styles, and we got tea, and we walked around,” Olivia Rodrigo sweetly shared.