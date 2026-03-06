Harry Styles’ mom shows subtle support for Zoë Kravitz amid romance rumors

Harry Styles’ mother may have subtly shown her support for his rumored relationship with Zoë Kravitz.

Fans recently noticed that Anne Twist, the singer’s mother, liked an Instagram post from British Vogue featuring Kravitz attending an event during Paris Fashion Week. The interaction quickly caught the attention of eagle-eyed followers who interpreted the like as a quiet nod of approval.

The post highlighted several celebrities sitting front row at the Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2026 show, including Kravitz alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Rosé from Blackpink.

In the clip shared by the magazine, the actor and filmmaker posed for photographers on a red carpet. For the fashion event, Kravitz wore a high-shine brown turtleneck with mesh sleeves paired with relaxed high-waisted trousers. She also posted moments from the show on her own social media.

Styles and Kravitz first sparked romance rumors last summer after fans shared a video of the pair walking arm in arm during a daytime stroll in Rome. The following day, they were reportedly seen kissing at Rita’s in London after a promotional event for Kravitz’s film Caught Stealing.

“He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.