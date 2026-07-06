Harry Styles' mum looks back on childhood after his new record

Harry Styles’ devoted mother has been the one constant figure supporting him through all the ups and downs of his life and career from the very beginning.

Following the former One Direction star’s historic 12-night Wembley Stadium residency, which concluded on July 4, his mother, Anne Twist, took to Instagram to celebrate both his career achievements and the man he has become. Sharing throwback photos of Harry Styles as a baby alongside his older sister Gemma—who joined the Grammy winner onstage during the final show—Anne reflected on his transformation from a little child with a “sunshine personality” to one of the biggest musical performers in the world.

“From this to this… What a weekend!” she began. “Hard to get my heart in check… from stating, back in 1996, that my little boy would end up on stage—doing what I had no idea—but his comedic timing, sunshine personality, and his beautiful soul was visible even then.”

The proud mother continued, “How could I have possibly known then that he would break records doing exactly what he was put in this world to do, that he would grow up being the kind of man the world needs right now.”

Additionally, Anne commended her daughter, Gemma, referring to both of her children as her “biggest achievement.”

The 35-year-old Gemma had surprised Harry onstage with an emotional speech, praising his accomplishments. She fondly recalled taking a 16-year-old Harry to his famous The X Factor audition back in 2010—an event that would change their lives forever.

Later that evening, Harry Styles wrapped up the historic residency—held in support of his newest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally—by thanking his former One Direction bandmates, saying, “Niall, Louis, Zayn, and my dear friend, Liam!”