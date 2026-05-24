Harry Styles, Niall Horan help fans find love

Through their captivating performances, Harry Styles and Niall Horan are accidentally helping people find love.

Following the release of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, occasionally, the 32-year-old Grammy winner officially launched his new music tour, “Together, Together.” As part of the tour, Harry is currently playing back-to-back, sold-out shows in Amsterdam.

During his fifth performance in the city last night, he noticed a couple who had just gotten engaged in the crowd. Intrigued, Styles paused to speak with them, asking, “Where did you meet?”

The couple revealed that they actually started dating after meeting at a Niall Horan concert. Harry Styles grinned as the audience erupted into cheers. Realizing that he and Niall had essentially acted as cupids in their romance, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer joked, “Well, it’s kinda full circle, really. It’s like me and Niall templated this whole thing. We’ve been in cahoots this whole time.”

In closing, Harry Styles congratulated the happy couple and wished them the best as they embarked on their journey together.

Meanwhile, the internet is going wild over this “Narry” coincidence, with fans suggesting the couple should continue the One Direction cycle by sharing their first wedding dance to a Louis Tomlinson song. Harry’s tour, which features multi-night residencies, is set to run until December 13.