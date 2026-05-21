Harry Styles responded to the complaints from fans who paid for special “VIP” floor tickets on the first two nights of the singer’s “Together Together” tour, but found their views obscured by the 10-feet-tall walkways circling the stadium’s floor that the singer frequently performed upon. The tour’s team announced on Wednesday that it will make some adjustments to the floor plan.

Variety attended the tour’s opening night at Johan Cruijff Stadium in Amsterdam, and viewed half of the show from one of the floor areas in question. While our position was good mid-floor, with clear views of the stage and many of the walkways, at times, Styles was slightly obscured by the height of the walkways.

Just seen Robyn pop up on a screen….no idea where she is oh pic.twitter.com/feY5b2EHSe — Kirsty ❤️‍🔥🪩 (@mirrorball1397) May 16, 2026

However, simply changing position, there was ample room on the floor largely solved those issues, and Styles was rarely in one place for long. (The photos and video in the Instagram post below were mostly taken from the floor.) Several posts on social media showed that some fans at the back of the stadium floor were at a disadvantage.

The concert’s setup is unusual in that the front stage, where Styles’ band is located for most of the show, is only sometimes the focus of attention. Styles takes full advantage of the walkways , three of them spanning the floor lengthwise with one crossing the middle, totalling around 350 yards in length, and spends around half the show away from the main stage, almost constantly on the move.

@Ticketmaster_NL @TicketmasterCS why does VIP front GA have reduced visibility? We can’t see anything of the main stage. This is a total scam and false advertising especially after the shit show of security today. pic.twitter.com/fcWnwvabmu — Madison is in Amsterdam! (@Maddy_bg) May 16, 2026

His band and dancers even joined him for a mid-show segment, performing three songs on the middle walkway. The goal seemed to be to allow as many fans as possible to have a close view of the singer, and Styles easily covered several miles walking, dancing, or running down the walkways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jem Aswad (@jemaswad)

Tour representatives encouraged fans to take advantage of the space on the floor and move into a better position if they find their view obscured, rather than remaining in one spot or staying close to the barricades next to the walkways.