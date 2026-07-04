Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding guest list included plenty of familiar faces, but one notable absence quickly caught fans’ attention.

While Swift’s longtime friend Zoë Kravitz was spotted arriving at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the couple’s July 3 wedding, her fiancé and Swift’s former boyfriend, Harry Styles, was nowhere to be seen despite the invitation.

Kravitz – who is engaged to Swift’s ex Harry Styles – attended the ceremony solo, dazzling in a black beaded mesh mini dress paired with strappy heels, silver statement earrings and dark sunglasses. According to reports, Styles was unable to join her because he is currently performing his Together, Together tour in London.

The singer’s absence comes despite ongoing speculation from some fans over whether he would attend his former girlfriend’s wedding. Sources close to the couple have previously dismissed rumors of any tension between Swift and Kravitz, insisting the actress received an invitation because of her close friendship with the pop superstar.

Swift and Kravitz have shared a strong bond since spending time together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to GQ in 2022, Kravitz described Swift as “my pod,” recalling how the singer made home-cooked meals for her and even celebrated her birthday while they were living in the city.

The admiration has gone both ways. Swift has previously praised Kravitz for following her “honest inner compass.”

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated briefly from November 2012 to January 2013. Travis Kelce proposed to the singer in August 2025.