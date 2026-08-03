Harry Styles slips on stage during Mexico concert

Harry Styles took an unexpected tumble during his concert in Mexico City over the weekend but quickly recovered, earning cheers from fans after seamlessly continuing his performance.

The incident occurred during the second night of the Mexico City leg of the singer’s “Together, Together” tour at GNP Seguros Stadium. Styles was performing the opening number, Are You Listening Yet?, when he appeared to lose his footing and slipped across the stage.

Videos shared by concertgoers show the 32-year-old singer briefly flailing as he fell before landing on his side in what looked like a deliberate pose. Without missing a beat, Styles continued singing, drawing applause from the audience for maintaining the performance.

The stage may have been slippery following heavy rain that swept through Mexico City before the concert. Earlier in the evening, the show had been delayed due to adverse weather conditions, with organizers prioritizing the safety of fans and crew.

Addressing the crowd of nearly 68,000 after taking the stage, Styles thanked fans for waiting through the rain.

“Viva México! Thank you so much for being here. Is everyone all right? It’s just like sweating if you think about it. You survived the rain. Thank you for being here. It means so much to us,” he told the audience.

The weather-related delay also affected the evening’s schedule, preventing British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith, who is opening for Styles on the Mexico leg of the tour, from performing.