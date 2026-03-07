Harry Styles talks about his rediscovery of music

Harry Styles rediscovers the core privilege of music for him.

The Grammy award-winning singer celebrated the release of his album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, occasionally, with a one-off gig at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena.

He told his fans during the show, “I’ve kind of rediscovered what a privilege it is to be in people’s lives through music over the last couple of years”.

As Harry became a little sentimental, he further mentioned, “You’ve changed my life. Thank you so, so much. He further noted, “Thank you for the warmth and generosity you’ve always given towards me over the last one, two, five, 10, 15 years of my life”.

The concert was the first of its kind for the singer since the death of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October 2024.

Harry also appreciated his fans for creating communities with hope in a world “that feels so chaotic it is so easy to become hopeless”.

He also shared with his audience, “The world could do with a little extra peace right now, so please do all you can”.

At his show, which celebrated the launch of his album at the 23,500 capacity venue, fans’ phones were put away in bags, preventing them from filming, and they were handed disposable cameras instead.

Wearing yellow trousers and a blue jumper over a floral shirt, Harry Styles started and finished the show with the chart-topping lead single, Aperture.