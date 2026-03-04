Harry Styles to perform entire fourth album live in Netflix special

Harry Styles is giving fans an exclusive first look at the live experience of his fourth studio album. Netflix has announced an upcoming concert special, Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester, in celebration of the release of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The concert will take place on Friday, March 6, coinciding with the album’s release, and Styles will perform the entire album in full. Fans can catch the special on Netflix starting Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. ET. The event is produced by Fulwell Entertainment.

A teaser released on YouTube shows the singer-songwriter in the studio, playfully mimicking the iconic Netflix sound with his mouth and letting out a giggle.

Harry Styles announced his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., in January and dropped the lead single “Aperture” that same month. The album marks his first since 2022’s Harry’s House.

Speaking to Hits Radio, Styles explained that the album title is a “life mantra,” emphasizing the balance of love and fun in life. “Loving and moving through your life with love and taking a break every now and then to have some fun, I think, is a really good way to approach your life,” he said. “That’s what I felt like I did the last couple years, and it led to positive changes in my life.”

In addition to the Netflix special, Harry Styles will return to Saturday Night Live on March 14 as both host and musical guest, and he will kick off his Together, Together global residency in May.