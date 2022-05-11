Harry Styles to ‘settle down and build a family’ with Olivia Wilde soon

Former ‘One Direction’ star Harry Styles is reportedly all set to propose to girlfriend-actor Olivia Wilde soon.

As per the reports, heartthrob Harry Styles is ready to pop the ring to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde after officially dating her for over a year. Sources close to Styles revealed that the star is ‘totally smitten’ with the partner and is planning to get on to the knee ‘very soon’.

“Harry is the happiest he’s ever felt in a relationship and totally smitten with Olivia,” said a source close to him. “He’s coming to a stage in life where he’s ready to settle down and build a family.”

Moreover, Styles is said to be keeping things private, but his friends believe that the actor will make the move soon.

Sources also mentioned that “spending time with Olivia’s kids and being in such a happy relationship with her has made him keen to take the next step with her.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple first met on the sets of their upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. The psychological thriller has been helmed by Wilde.

Previously, Harry has been in a romantic relationship with pop star Taylor Swift and supermodel Kendall Jenner. On the other hand, Olivia had been with actor Jason Sudeikis since 2011 and parted ways in 2020. They have two children together.

