Harry Styles appears to have won over future father-in-law Lenny Kravitz after releasing his steamy new music video for “Dance No More.”

The 32-year-old singer dropped the energetic disco-inspired visual on May 7, showing Styles dancing alongside a crowd of performers inside what resembles a high school gymnasium.

Dressed in red athletic shorts and sneakers, the Grammy winner delivered nonstop choreography in the Colin Solal Cardo-directed clip, which quickly caught fans’ attention online.

Among those reacting to the video was Kravitz, who shared his support in the comments section of Styles’ Instagram post. “Harry!,” the rock legend wrote, sparking excitement among fans already invested in the singer’s romance with Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

The public show of support comes weeks after reports confirmed that Styles and Zoë are engaged following eight months of dating. Speculation intensified after the actress was photographed wearing a diamond ring during a recent outing in London.

Sources close to the family previously revealed that Lenny had a positive first impression of Harry Styles when the pair met for lunch in New York City in September 2025.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2025 after being spotted walking arm in arm in Rome. Since then, they have frequently been seen together in both London and New York, with insiders claiming the pair have built a “serious” and happy relationship.