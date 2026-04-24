Harry styles, Zoë Kravitz engaged: Everything we need to know

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz were destined to be engaged, according to their close friends. The speculations of their engagement have been confirmed by their sources.

According to the reports by Page Six, they have confirmed the speculations, citing a source that insists Styles and Kravitz indeed “ are engaged”.

The insider said that the former One Direction star is ‘completely smitten,” and that the Batman actress is “on cloud nine.” However, “No one in their inner circle is surprised” by the engagement, per the source.

Styles and Kravitz were first linked in August 2025, spending the whole summer gallivanting around Europe and the UK. Within a month, Kravitz introduced Styles to her father, Lenny Kravitz, per People magazine.

The couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye and has never commented on it. However, the Sign of the Times singer has previously expressed that he would like to get married. He also mentioned to Howard Stern in 2020, “It’s definitely what I would like to do. I’d like to think I would want that at some point.”

Styles previously dated Taylor Russell, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020. She was also briefly engaged to Channing Tatum just a few months before she met Styles.