Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz fuel engagement buzz

After being photographed kissing in London, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have sparked fresh engagement rumors, with fans quickly noticing a significant detail.

The pair were spotted in North London, where Harry Styles reportedly leaned into Kravitz’s car to share a kiss after visiting her hotel. Onlookers described the couple as appearing “deeply in love,” noting the affectionate nature of the encounter. However, it was the large diamond ring on Kravitz’s left hand that drew the most attention, fueling speculation that the two may be engaged. Witnesses described the ring as “impossible to miss,” further intensifying rumors surrounding their romance.

Since they were first linked in August 2025 after a sighting in Soho, this marks the first time the couple has been seen kissing publicly in London. While engagement rumors have surfaced before—most notably after they spent the New Year together in the Bahamas—neither Styles nor Kravitz has confirmed a proposal.

Interestingly, despite their time spent together during the day, reports indicate the two are staying in separate locations during this trip; Kravitz is based at a hotel, while Styles has returned to his local residence. Professionally, Kravitz, 37, remains active in several film projects, while the 32-year-old Harry Styles is currently preparing for a major tour following the release of his latest album. Fans remain on high alert for any official updates as the diamond ring continues to dominate social media conversation.