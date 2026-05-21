Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz ‘planning’ intimate winter wedding in UK

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are reportedly planning an intimate winter wedding in the United Kingdom following their recent engagement.

According to report by Page Six, the couple is discussing plans for a small ceremony around Christmastime that would include only close friends and family members. Sources claim the pair are leaning toward hosting the celebration in the UK, where they have spent much of their relationship together.

Sources close to the couple have also suggested that they may hold two separate wedding celebrations – one in the UK and another in New York City.

“I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad, so if anything it’s going to be two weddings,” a source close to the Kravitz family told Page Six earlier this month, referring to her rock star dad, Lenny.

They further added, “Dad still lives in downtown [Manhattan]. It could be at the Fouquet’s Hotel. If she does two [weddings] it would be one in London and one in New York.”

Kravitz and Styles first sparked romance rumors in August 2025 after they were photographed together in Rome. The relationship quickly drew public attention after the pair were later seen showing affection during another outing in the Italian capital.

Reports also claimed Kravitz spent last Christmas with the former One Direction star in his hometown of Cheshire, England.

The couple’s engagement reportedly became public earlier this year, with insiders claiming Styles was “completely smitten” with Kravitz.

While this will be Style’s first marriage, Zoë Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021. The actress later became engaged to Channing Tatum in 2023, though the pair ended their relationship the following year.

Harry Styles was previously linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Dean, to name a few.