Is it official for Harry Styles & Zoe Kravitz?

Hollywood diva Zoe Kravitz and British rockstar Harry Styles continue to fuel romance buzz, as they held hands in a low-key Brooklyn outing, their third one in less than two weeks.

Both single at the moment, after their split from Channing Tatum and Taylor Russell last year, actor Zoe Kravitz, 36, and singer Harry Styles, 31, who first sparked romance rumours with their Rome stroll last month, followed up by a London date night, kept it rather discreet for their afternoon outing in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York, this week.

Per a witness of their PDA-packed outing, Styles and Kravitz, both dressed in casual attire, ‘were holding hands and laughing together, like, very casual’. “He was making some joke. He leaned his head back, looked up, and she was laughing,” the spy shared to a foreign publication, adding that the two seemed like ‘definitely a couple’.

“Williamsburg at this time — it was literally just us on the street. It was a workday, and it was kind of a secluded side street, and they were just the only two other people on the street with me,” the person explained. As the ‘Blink Twice’ star and One Direction alum were both in their ‘not wanting to be seen energy’, the spy ‘left’ when caught clicking their pictures.

Meanwhile, an industry insider described their affair as a ‘friends with benefits’ type arrangement, confirming to a separate publication that Kravitz and Styles are just ‘hooking up’, but are ‘not exclusive’ to each other.