Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz secretly planning TWO weddings?

Recent reports have claimed that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are organizing two wedding ceremonies, as both the singer and the actress got engaged in April 2026.

Industry insiders previously reported that the couple was considering a large wedding ceremony in Paris or on the French Riviera, but the plans have since expanded. Radar Online has learned from insiders that a smaller winter ceremony is now being planned as well.

This year, the 32-year-old singer and the 37-year-old actress will tie the knot for the first time around Christmas in Britain, followed by a second event in New York.

According to a source acquainted with their wedding plans, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker allegedly enjoys the notion of a small, intimate winter ceremony with fewer guests, where the emphasis is on the people closest to them rather than the unending Hollywood spotlight. Meanwhile, The Batman actress reportedly shares a very strong bond with New York due to her upbringing, family, and social network there.

Ultimately, the source revealed, “The feeling is that neither of them wants the other to compromise too much.” They believe that holding two ceremonies will prevent hurt feelings on either side and keep both families emotionally connected.

Since they began dating in August 2025, the relationship between Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz has been closely watched.