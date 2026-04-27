Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spark baby rumors after engagement

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are fuelling speculation about starting a family, with sources suggesting the pop star is keen to become a father in the near future.

According to recent report published by Page Six, Styles has been open with close friends about his desire to have a child, even before his relationship with Kravitz became serious.

Now, following news of their engagement after just eight months of dating, those around the couple believe parenthood could be on the horizon.

“He really wants a baby,” a source previously said, adding that the singer has spoken about it frequently within his inner circle.

The 32-year-old’s perspective on family is said to have shifted in recent years, particularly after the birth of his sister Gemma’s daughter in 2024. Styles has spoken about how being present for his niece’s early life made him reassess his priorities.

In an earlier interview, he reflected on taking time away from work to be with family, describing the experience as a moment that clarified what truly matters to him.

“My sister had a baby, and at any other time in my life, I would have missed a lot of that,” he told Times of London. “To be there, to get to know my niece as she’s growing up, it’s so obvious to me what’s real. It was really obvious that was where I wanted to be.”

The news of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz’s engagement broke last week after dating for just eight months.