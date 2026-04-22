Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz spark engagement rumours after London sighting

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have kept their romantic life under wraps despite growing public sightings, and insider reports continue to fuel intrigue.

On April 21, the low-key couple, first linked in 2025, have steadily moved from quiet outings to serious relationship speculation, with recent engagement buzz pushing their story back into headlines.

While neither has confirmed the status of their relationship, their appearances together and subtle milestones suggest a bond that has evolved well beyond casual dating. Here’s a closer look at how their relationship has unfolded so far:

August 2025: Romance rumours broke

Styles and Kravitz first sparked dating speculation after being spotted walking arm-in-arm in Rome. Within days, reports claimed the pair had also been seen kissing in London, quickly fuelling buzz around a possible romance.

September 2025: Public sightings intensify

Their relationship appeared to deepen when Styles met Kravitz’s father, musician Lenny Kravitz, over lunch. Sources described the meeting as relaxed and positive, with insiders noting the encounter “felt more than casual” and hinted at serious intentions.

Late 2025: Chemistry confirmed

By December, insiders described the duo as having “great chemistry,” reinforcing growing perceptions that their relationship was steadily progressing despite maintaining a low public profile.

Early 2026: Balancing busy lives

As both stars navigated demanding schedules, sources revealed they were prioritising time together where possible. Kravitz was also expected to join Styles during select moments of his upcoming global residency tour, signalling a committed dynamic.

April 2026: Engagement speculation erupts

Engagement rumours surfaced when Kravitz was seen wearing a prominent ring while sharing a kiss with Styles. The sighting, coupled with earlier appearances featuring the same ring, intensified speculation, though neither addressed the claims publicly.

Despite mounting attention, both have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Styles has previously emphasised keeping his personal life out of the spotlight, while Kravitz has spoken about valuing honesty and emotional clarity in relationships.