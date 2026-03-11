Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz spotted holding hands in New York

When Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted walking hand in hand during their most recent outing, it caused a stir across the internet. The 32-year-old musician and the actress were photographed strolling through New York City, though they did not engage with the paparazzi.

While being escorted by the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, the Batman actress appeared to try to conceal her face. The pop star was well-received by the online community, with one X user praising his “sass, as he should.” However, another user suggested that Harry Styles is “so over them.” One fan protested that the reporters were “way too close to Zoë” and questioned whether “this [aggressiveness] is safe.”

Paparazzi have followed the rumored pair nearly every time they go out on a date. The two initially sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Rome in August 2025 and later during a PDA-filled outing in London. During one of their vacations, the Grammy winner and the Hollywood A-lister were seen kissing passionately, seemingly confirming their romantic relationship.

Earlier this year, Harry Styles faced technical issues during his premiere, leaving fans frustrated as they encountered buffering issues, lagging playback, and access problems when the streamer launched the highly anticipated event.

The 32-year-old pop star celebrated the release of his fourth studio album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,” with a Friday performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena before 20,500 fans. Netflix announced the concert would stream on Sunday exclusively at 7 pm GMT, allowing global audiences to experience the show.

However, when the scheduled time arrived, eager fans took to social media expressing fury that the special was not immediately available. Those who eventually gained access reported persistent buffering and glitchy quality.