Hello Kitty-masked racehorse Haru Urara, famed for losing 113 races, passes away

Haru Urara, the Japanese racehorse who became viral for losing every single race and for wearing a pink Hello Kitty mask, has passed away at the age of 29.

The thoroughbred mare, remembered as a national symbol of perseverance, died peacefully at Martha Farm in Chiba prefecture, where she had spent her later years surrounded by caretakers and fans.

Haru Urara was born in Hokkaido in 1996 and began her racing career in 1998 at Kochi Racecourse in southwestern Japan. From the very start, she struggled, losing her debut race and every single one that followed. What could have been an unnoticed career of failure instead turned her into a cultural phenomenon.

By 2003, after recording her 80th consecutive loss, Haru Urara became a household name across Japan. Local and national media highlighted her story, calling her the horse who never gave up.

Her losing streak continued until her retirement in 2004, with an extraordinary record of 113 defeats and not a single victory. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, Haru Urara won the affection of the public and was widely seen as “the shining star of losers everywhere.”

Haru Urara’s races drew crowds of fans who cheered her on regardless of the result. She became easily recognisable for wearing a pink Hello Kitty face mask during races, which added to her charm and popularity.

Even after her retirement, Haru Urara remained a symbol of resilience, attracting visitors both from Japan and overseas who travelled to see her at the farm.

In her later years, Haru Urara’s fame was revived through the hit mobile game Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, where she inspired a pink-haired anime character. The game introduced her story to a new generation of fans, ensuring her legacy continued far beyond the racecourse.

At 29 years old – close to 90 in human terms – Haru Urara was still said to be in good health just days before her passing. Her death marks the end of a remarkable story of a horse that never won a race yet became one of Japan’s most beloved sporting icons.

Haru Urara may never have claimed victory on the track, but in the hearts of millions she will always be remembered as the horse who turned defeat into legend.

