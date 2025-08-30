AUSTIN, TEXAS: In an unusual viral encounter at an Xpress Car Wash in Austin, Texas, local police officers caught a large snake slipping through the premises.



Hilariously, the Austin Police Association described the large snake as a “slippery suspect” trying a “hiss-terical getaway” before it was safely sent back into the jungle.

The viral incident, shared on social media, drew extensive attention and light-hearted comments.

Observers identified the snake as a Western Rat Snake, a species usually found across Texas. Officers confirmed that the snake was not a threat to anyone and was handled with care.

“Our officers quickly apprehended the slippery fellow, gave him a stern talking-to, and decided to cut him a break,” the department posted. “No tickets issued, just a safe release back into the forest. Sometimes even snakes deserve a second chance.”

The incident highlights the lighter side of law enforcement’s daily duties and highlights the importance of humane wildlife handling in urban settings.

In a separate story, it was claimed that orca trainer Jessica Radcliffe was killed by the killer whale she had trained during a marine show.

However, the claim is false. No such incident has occurred, and no evidence supports the story.

Moreover, fact-checks by multiple news outlets and verification by fact-checking organisations confirmed that no trainer named Jessica Radcliffe is employed at any major marine park or aquarium, and no recent fatalities involving orcas have been reported. Searches of public records, press releases, and official marine park statements yielded no evidence of such an incident.

Experts note that this type of hoax frequently resurfaces online, exploiting the widely known history of orca-related accidents to attract attention. “These fabricated death stories are designed to shock and go viral quickly, even though they have no basis in fact,” experts said.