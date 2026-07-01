Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after health scare

Disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized following a health scare, according to media reports. The incarcerated producer, who faces serious sexual assault charges from numerous women, was transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward in Manhattan.

According to a report by TMZ, Weinstein experienced fluid buildup in his lungs stemming from a severe bout of pneumonia. A representative who spoke to Deadline confirmed that he was moved from Rikers Island to the hospital two weeks ago due to acute breathing issues. The representative added that Harvey Weinstein is currently resting and recovering and is expected to remain hospitalized for at least the next few weeks. His condition has reportedly improved after receiving an IV drip and medication.

Harvey Weinstein, who became the face of the global #MeToo movement in 2017 after dozens of women came forward to report his abuse, is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence following a 2022 rape conviction in Los Angeles, California. He is also awaiting a retrial in New York for a 2020 conviction involving structural sexual assault charges, which was overturned on appeal earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Harvey Weinstein had chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Weinstein is currently undergoing treatment for CML, a type of bone marrow cancer, while in prison at Rikers Island in New York to face trial on rape charges, according to the NBC report.

Craig Rothfeld, Weinstein’s legal healthcare representative, declined comment when asked by Reuters on the status of his health, citing respect for Weinstein’s privacy. Weinstein, 72, has been beset with health problems, his lawyers had earlier said. He was rushed to the hospital from Rikers Island jail in September to undergo heart surgery.