Has Rockstar hidden the GTA VI map inside GTA online’s Kortz Center Heist?

Grand Theft Auto fans believe Rockstar Games has sneaked a major GTA VI map teaser directly into GTA Online. Following the release of The Kortz Center Heist update, eagle-eyed players discovered several new in-game paintings and artwork pieces inside the museum exhibit.

One painting in particular features geographical outlines, coastlines, and landmarks that closely mirror Vice City, Port Gellhorn, and the broader fictional state of Leonida from the GTA 6 leaks and trailers.

What Clues Were Found in the Kortz Center Heist?

The Kortz Center Heist—which allows players to steal high-value art pieces from Los Santos’ cultural hub—introduced several new paintings and decor items containing hidden Easter eggs.

Data miners and community sleuths analyzing the newly added gallery exhibits highlighted three distinct findings:

Geographical Contours: A specific landscape painting reveals coastal layouts and island clusters matching community-mapped versions of Vice City and Lake Leonida.

Callback Paintings: Other artwork pieces in the museum include subtle references to past titles, including GTA IV (featuring Niko and Roman Bellic) and GTA: San Andreas.

Leak Parallels: Certain visual details in the gallery decor align with elements previously seen in the 2022 leaks and official GTA 6 trailers, fueling speculation that Rockstar is dropping early teasers ahead of upcoming official reveals.

Rockstar’s History of Teasing Future Games Inside GTA Online

Rockstar Games has a long-standing history of hiding clues about upcoming releases within existing game updates:

Fans have been spotting GTA 6 hints across GTA Online for years, and each teaser lined up with the final reveal.

During the Cayo Perico update, players decoded coordinates on in-game apparel that pointed straight to VI-shaped roads in Virginia — matching Rockstar’s “VI” branding for the new game.

In GTA V and GTA Online, Vice City billboard ads promoted “FlyUS” flights and Vice Beach tourism. At the time they seemed like background details, but they were early nods to a return to Florida.

Later, the Kortz Center Gallery heist in GTA Online displayed art with coastal map layouts. Those pieces closely resembled the shoreline of the state of Leonida, which is now confirmed as GTA 6’s setting.

While Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed whether the Kortz Center artwork is an intentional map leak, the community remains convinced that it represents a deliberate teaser for Grand Theft Auto VI.