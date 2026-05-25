Hasan Ali stars as Yorkshire edge Derbyshire in Vitality Blast thriller

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali produced a match-winning all-round display to guide Yorkshire County Cricket Club to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Derbyshire County Cricket Club in the ongoing Vitality Blast at Headingley on Sunday.

Batting first, Derbyshire posted an imposing 194-4 in their allotted 20 overs, powered by an outstanding unbeaten knock from opener Martin Andersson, who smashed 81 off 56 deliveries.

He received solid support from Matthew Montgomery and Ross Whiteley during the latter stages of the innings. Montgomery scored a brisk 35 off 23 balls, while Whiteley remained unbeaten on 39 from just 17 deliveries to help Derbyshire finish strongly.

For Yorkshire, Hasan Ali, Andrew Tye, Matthew Revis and Jafer Chohan claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 195, Yorkshire suffered early setbacks and slipped to 65-4 in 7.4 overs after Pakistan pacer Akif Javed removed opener Adam Lyth, who had blasted 31 off only 11 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali then revived the chase with an aggressive half-century, scoring 51 off 35 deliveries, including five sixes, before falling to Nick Potts.

With Yorkshire still needing 56 runs from the final 27 balls, Hasan Ali joined forces with Andrew Tye to swing the momentum back in the hosts’ favour.

The Pakistan pacer played a crucial cameo of 31 off just 12 balls, smashing two fours and three sixes, while Tye struck 32 from 13 deliveries as Yorkshire chased down the target with four balls to spare.