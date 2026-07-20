Hasan Ali's wife speaks out on his viral 'train theft' video

Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali’s wife, Samiya Arzoo, broke the silence on the ongoing viral. The video has itself sparked confusion across social media platforms.

In the response, Arzoo has rejected the claims and clarified that the couple has not visited India in the past three years. She further urged people to avoid spreading unverified content. She also emphasized the importance of verifying the facts before sharing them online.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Samiyah shared her disappointment over how easily false stories can gain momentum. She continued with her statement and said that it also said that people in both countries readily believed the fake news and continued to circulate the video.

The viral video showed that Hasan Ali was caught stealing from passengers on a train in India and was subsequently assaulted by the public. This misleading post quickly gained traction, and criticism came in from across the border.