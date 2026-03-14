Hasan Jahangir reveals legend behind his famous song 'Hawa Hawa'

Hasan Jahangir reveal the legendary tale behind his famous song Hawa Hawa.

In the recent interview with host Nida Yasir in ARY Digital Ramadan transmission Shan e Sahoor, Hasan Jahangir revealed the details behind his legendary song being featured in today’s films.

He said, “A film that had generated a good revenue recently has paid me fifty thousand dollars for featuring my song”.

He further revealed that most of his old songs are being featured in recent films like Hato Bacho, Hawa Hawa, Ajana e dil e dewana, and they are now paying me for all my songs. It is all because of the Copyright rules that I have now started receiving permissions before they use my songs.

Jahangir shocked fans when he said that his legendary yet currently popular song Hawa Hawa is 40 year old song. The song was initially recorded in 1986, and it was launched in 1987.

He then reflected on an iconic incident during the release of this iconic song, and noted, “Gowinda also took part in singing some parts of my song”. He further told, “When he was received at Bombay airport, he was surprised by the crowd of airport staff gathered to receive him.”

He also noted, “due to his popularity in those days, he had received many business cards as a proposal to contact them”. He added, “I wasn’t the person who was crazy about me to such an extent. Many popular celebrities came there to receive me”.

He continued, “From the airport, I was taken to sea rock and from there I had to go to the stadium for the show. I then noticed there were a bunch of cars”. He noted, “I was told by my manager there that this was my escort for my security, and this is how I came to know ‘what is stardom’”.