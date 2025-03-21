Hasan Nawaz’s heroics help Pakistan thrash New Zealand in 3rd T20I

AUCKLAND: Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets after Hassan Nawaz scored a blistering ton in the third T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park Auckland today (Friday), ARY News reported.

The right-handed batter was among the debutants for the national side in the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Hasan Nawaz, failed on his international debut as he was dismissed by New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy on a duck in the first game of the five-match PAK vs NZ series.

In the second game, Hasan Nawaz fell to Duffy for the second time on a duck to become the sixth batter to register two consecutive ducks in his first two international games.

However, Nawaz slammed the fastest T20I century for Pakistan, in 44 balls, as the green shirt chased 205 in 16 overs.

When Pakistan came to bat, Mohammad Haris took the charge, scoring a 20-ball 41, before Nawaz reached his half-century.

New Zealand were all out on 204 batting first against Pakistan in the third T20I in Auckland, with batter Mark Chapman starring with a 44-ball 94.

Chapman dominated after New Zealand were asked to bat, taking advantage of the small Eden Park boundaries as he tallied 11 fours and four sixes from just 44 balls faced.

The host nation were looking set for a huge score at one stage, but Pakistan pulled the Kiwis back towards the end with Haris Rauf taking three crucial wickets

Pakistan cricket team’s young talent failed to show up for the side as they were bowled out for 91 in the first PAK vs NZ game.

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in the rain-affected second T20I at the University Oval, Dunedin.

With today’s win, Pakistan managed to stay alive in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with 1-2.

Speaking at the post match ceremony, Hassan Nawaz said that “the way I got out in first two matches, I was very disheartened, but captain and Shadab supported me, told me I am a match winning player and that helped me. I just had in my mind that I need to score a single first in international cricket and then after that I felt relaxed and the pressure was released. I had so much backing and I am so grateful to my captain.”

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears