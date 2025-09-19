Gunmen open fire at former LHC Judge Hasan Raza Pasha’s office

RAWALPINDI: Unknown assailants opened fire on Friday at the office of former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge and senior lawyer Hasan Raza Pasha. The attackers fled the scene after resorting to aerial firing, according to police.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that no casualties occurred in the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed four bullet marks on the glass windows of Pasha’s office.

Hasan Raza Pasha, a member of the Pakistan Bar Council and chairman of its executive committee, remained unharmed.

The attack prompted a swift response from the legal community, with a large number of senior lawyers gathering outside his office to register their concern. Members of the bar described the incident as “significant and deeply troubling,” underscoring the need for heightened security for prominent figures in the legal fraternity.

Police reached the site shortly after the incident and have launched an investigation into the attack.

Earlier, Senior lawyer Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam was shot dead in a firing incident near Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6 mosque, Karachi.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South, Khawaja Shamsul Islam’s son was also injured in the attack and has been rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Police reported that both victims were initially taken to a nearby private hospital in critical condition. However, Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam succumbed to his injuries. His son, who sustained gunshot wounds, is currently receiving treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that the senior lawyer was shot at and wounded in Karachi’s Clifton in November 2024. DIG-South Syed Asad Raza had confirmed that the senior lawyer was shot at and injured.

Later, a major development took place in the murder case of Advocate Khawaja Shamsul Islam, as the main suspect, Imran Afridi, confessed to the crime in a video statement.

According to the confessional video, Imran Afridi claimed that Khawaja Shamsul Islam had killed his father, who was a police constable.

Afridi alleged that his father was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered following a financial dispute of Rs 3.5 million between the two.