Wanindu Hasaranga equals Waqar Younis’s record

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga equalled former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis’ bowling record in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier fixture against Ireland.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Wanindu Hasaranga became the second bowler to bag three consecutive five-wicket hauls in international cricket. He achieved the milestone with figures of 5-79 in the resounding 133-run win over Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It is pertinent to mention that the spinner returned with figures of 6-24 and 5-13 against the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Waqar Younis held the record for 33 years. The pacer returned with figures of 5/11 and 5/16 against New Zealand, and 5/52 against the West Indies.

Related – How to play Hasaranga’s googly, Shoaib Malik shares his tips

Dasun Shanaka’s side scored 325 in their 49.5 over. Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was the star performer with the bat as he scored a century.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He scored eight boundaries on his way to run-a-ball 103.

Sadeera Samarawickrama chipped in with a half-century. He scored 86-ball 82 with four boundaries to his name.

As far as Ireland’s bowling was concerned, pacer Mark Adair bagged four wickets.

Ireland put on a futile batting performance as the team got dismissed for 192 in 31 overs. Curtis Campher and Harry Tector made 39 and 33 respectively.

Apart from Wanind Hasaranga, spinner Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets.