Hasaranga returns as Sri Lanka name Asia Cup squad

Star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga returned as Sri Lanka announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Led by Charith Asalanka, the 16-member squad includes three spinners in Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage and Hasarange for the continental tournament, set to commence on September 9.

Wanindu Hasaranga is making a return to the T20I side after missing the Zimbabwe tour due to an injury he sustained during their series against Bangladesh.

However, Sri Lanka named him in the squad as he is expected to be fit for the Asia Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka also have multiple pace bowling all-round options in the squad, including Chamika Karunaratne, and former skipper Dasun Shanaka.

They are the second most successful side in Asia Cup, having triumphed six times in the tournament.

The island nation is drawn in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025 alongside with Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

They will begin their campaign in the tournament on September 13 against Bangladesh.

The continental tournament is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to September 28.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, and Matheesha Pathirana.