Hasaranga stars as Sri Lanka restrict Zimbabwe to modest total

Sri Lanka spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana spun a web around Zimbabwe batters, restricting them to a modest total in the fifth match of the T20I tri-series.

After opting to bat here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium under lights, Zimbabwe managed to put 146-5 on the board in their 20 overs.

Theekshana removed Tadiwanashe Marumani for four in the opening over and followed the wicket with another scalp in the third over to provide Sri Lanka a strong start.

Dion Myers castled for six, brought experienced Brendan Taylor to the fore, who added 36 runs for the third wicket with Brian Bennett, which provided the Chevrons some relief.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamil Mishara, 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Janith Liyanage, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Pavan Rathnayake, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana, 11 Eshan Malinga

Zimbabwe 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Brendan Taylor (wk), 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Ryan Burl, 6 Dion Myers, 7 Tashinga Musekiwa, 8 Brad Evans, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Tinotenda Maposa, 11 Richard Ngarava