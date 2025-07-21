Hashim Amla names his all-time favourite batters

web analytics
Former South African batting legend Hashim Amla has revealed his three all-time favourite cricketers, naming West Indies’ Brian Lara, Australia’s Steve Waugh, and his former Proteas teammate Jacques Kallis as the players who most inspired him growing up.

In a video segment aired on Star Sports, Hashim Amla was asked to select his top three batters if he were to assemble a world playing XI. Acknowledging the difficulty of the choice, he said, “A really tough one. There are so many over the years. Growing up, my three favourite players were Brian Lara, Steve Waugh and Jacques Kallis—also being from South Africa.”

However, Amla went on to add three more names that impressed him in different eras: Indian batting star Virat Kohli, former teammate AB de Villiers, and West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards.

Interestingly, Hashim Amla did not include Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, in either list—something that is likely to stir debate among fans.

Now 42, Hashim Amla is ranked third on South Africa’s list of leading international run-scorers.

Over the course of his illustrious career, the right handed batter played 346 matches across all formats, scoring 18,553 runs at an impressive average of 46.49, including 55 centuries and 87 half-centuries.

