Over 43kg hashish smuggling bid from KP to Punjab foiled

ATTOCK: The Khurd police on Thursday foiled a major attempt to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab, seizing over 43 kilograms of hashish worth millions of rupees during a search operation at the Search Park checkpoint.

According to police, a truck transporting fruit crates was stopped for routine checking. During inspection, a large quantity of hashish was found concealed inside the crates.

Police arrested three inter-provincial drug smugglers, identified as Zain Khan, Muhammad Sardar, and Muhammad Waseem, all residents of Mianwali.

The accused were taken into custody, and a case has been registered. Police said further investigation is under way to trace the broader network behind the smuggling attempt.

Earlier, on November 19, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a large consignment of high-quality narcotics during intelligence-based anti-smuggling operations in the Gwadar region of Balochistan, including the Hallery and Peshogan areas.

According to a PCG statement, teams recovered 1,400 kg of hashish, 105 kg of crystal meth (ice), 8 kg of heroin, and 6.5 kg of opium hidden in bushes in the Hallery area.

In a separate operation, the PCG confiscated 476 kg of high-quality hashish during snap-checking along the coastal route at Pasoo Gap in Peshogan. Authorities believe the narcotics were intended to be smuggled abroad via sea routes.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth approximately $134.43 million in the international market.

The Pakistan Coast Guards reaffirmed their commitment to combating narcotics trafficking and all forms of smuggling to help safeguard and strengthen the national economy.